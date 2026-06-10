Chandigarh, Punjab Police's 'Youth Connectivity' initiative under the Student Police Cadet programme is receiving an encouraging response from educational institutions across the state, with 1,965 indoor and 698 outdoor classes conducted so far, officials said on Wednesday. Punjab: Student Police Cadet projects fostering responsible citizens, leadership skills

The programme aims to nurture responsible citizens, develop leadership qualities, promote social awareness and provide a platform for an open dialogue between police and students.

Launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 22, 2023, the initiative is benefiting nearly 11,200 schoolchildren from 280 selected schools under the guidance of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, they said.

"Under this programme, one indoor and two outdoor classes are conducted for the students of classes 8 and 9 each month to build responsible citizens," Yadav said.

"In addition, SPC students are provided opportunities to visit the offices of the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police, police stations, Saanjh Kendras , the state police academy and other places of educational interest," he said.

As part of the project, around 450 cadets visited the Punjab Police Academy to attend sessions on the SPC framework and cyber safety, participate in interactive discussions, and tour key facilities like the museum, library, and Phillaur Fort.

Special DGP, Community Affairs and Women Affairs, Gurpreet Kaur Deo said such educational visits broaden students' horizons and help them explore their surroundings and make better life decisions. It also develops a sense of confidence in the students and helps them understand and respect the policing system.

"Such events help young minds grow intellectually and make them aware of how the government and police function. It removes the fear of police and develops the confidence to reach out to government institutions in case of need," Deo said.

Recently, the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur organised a one-day session for SPC students, selected school teachers and officials from Saanjh Kendras, which included visits to the historic Maharaja Ranjit Singh Fort and key police facilities, Deo said.

The programme has also enabled students to participate in major public events. A total of 440 SPC cadets from 11 districts Amritsar, Bathinda, SAS Nagar, Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Patiala, Fazilka, SBS Nagar, and Gurdaspur took part in the Republic Day Parade after being provided uniforms by the department, she said.

"Young minds often get attracted to undesirable activities under peer pressure and lack of parental guidance. To stop them from taking the wrong path and motivate them towards social responsibility, school students are invited to participate in social programmes," Deo said.

Through this programme, the Punjab Police has provided youngsters with a platform to explore their true potential and have an open dialogue with the police, who serve as mentors to the young students, she added.

As a part of the SPC initiative, the police department works in close coordination with the education department. Orientation programmes involving district education officers, principals, teachers and police officers posted in Saanjh Kendras are held regularly, Deo said.

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