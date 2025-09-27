Punjab: Sukhbir meets Majithia in jail, slams AAP for vendetta politics

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday met party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Nabha jail for the first time since the latter’s arrest in June this year. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal interacting with mediapersons in Nabha on Friday. (HT Photo)

He was accompanied by Majithia’s wife and MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, and his sister, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

A few days ago, the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, had also met Majithia.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Sukhbir accused the AAP government of targeting political opponents and alleged that the police were restricting visits to Majithia.

“Majithia was jailed in a false case. It is shocking that while convicted AAP leaders and police officers, accused of fake encounters, are allowed unrestricted meetings in jail, hurdles were being created for Majithia, who is only an undertrial. Today, after three months, Majithia’s family members have finally been allowed to meet him freely. Earlier, his wife was allowed to meet him only once and his counsel twice,” he said.

Badal said Akali Dal and Majithia will continue to stand up against tyranny.

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25 in a disproportionate assets case. On August 22, the VB had filed a 40,000-page chargesheet in a Mohali court. The FIR stems from an ongoing investigation by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force. He spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana HC granted him bail.