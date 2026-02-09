Punjab: Tarn Taran law college student kills classmate before shooting himself

A first-year law college student in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district allegedly shot dead a fellow student on Monday and later killed himself with the same weapon, police said. CCTV footage of the shooting incident in a classroom of the law college at Usma village in Tarn Taran district on Monday.

Prince Raj opened fire on Sandeep Kaur in the classroom, leading to her death. Thereafter, he shot himself dead too, deputy superintendent of police Jagbir Singh said over the phone.

However, it is yet to be ascertained why Raj killed Kaur, the DSP said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Both of them were first-year students of the law college located at Usma village in Tarn Taran.

The class was yet to begin when Raj came to the classroom and shot Kaur in the head with a pistol. Then he shot himself with the same weapon in the classroom, said the police official.

Kaur died on the spot, while Raj was taken to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries, said the police officer.

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV.