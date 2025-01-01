Menu Explore
Punjab teams announced for National Basketball Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 01, 2025 09:39 PM IST

The Punjab men’s and women’s basketball teams are all set to compete in the 74th Senior National Basketball Championship, scheduled to take place in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, from January 5 to January 12. Leading the men’s team is the experienced Amjyot Singh Gill, a key player known for his exceptional skills and leadership on the court.

The women’s team features team leader Shabnum Jassal, Manmeet Kaur, Nadar Kaur Dhillon, Komalpreet Cheema, Kniksha Dhir, Bhavika Dhir, Chanda Gautam, Sukhman Sidhu, Priyanka Behal, Damanpreet Kaur Dhaliwal, Aparna, and Nandini. (HT File photo for representation)

The men’s team includes Amritpal Singh, Amjyot Singh, Rythempreet Singh, Rahul, Gurbaz Singh, Nawaz Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Akash Sharma, Harjinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Navkarman Singh, and Gurwinder Singh. Notably, five players from the squad hail from Ludhiana.

The women’s team features team leader Shabnum Jassal, Manmeet Kaur, Nadar Kaur Dhillon, Komalpreet Cheema, Kniksha Dhir, Bhavika Dhir, Chanda Gautam, Sukhman Sidhu, Priyanka Behal, Damanpreet Kaur Dhaliwal, Aparna, and Nandini. Impressively, eight of these players are from Ludhiana, showcasing the city’s dominance in women’s basketball.

The selection process for both teams began with a state championship held in Gureh in November 2024, where the best talent from Punjab competed. Following this, a rigorous training camp was organised from December 16 to December 31, during which the final squads were chosen

