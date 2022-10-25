Punjab: Three arrested with 3kg heroin in Bathinda

Bathinda police on Tuesday arrested three drug smugglers with three kilograms of heroin.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar of Salempur village in Hoshiarpur, Sahil Mattu alias Robin of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Ajaib Singh of Sarai Manat Khan village in Tarn Taran district.

A case has been registered against them under sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act at Sangat police station.

The trio is already facing criminal cases, including attempt to murder and others under the excise and NDPS acts.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said during a special checking on Diwali, the accused travelling in an SUV were stopped at a check post near Pathrala village.

“During checking of the vehicle, 3kg heroin was recovered. In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that Mattu and Ajaib got in contact with each other when they were lodged in the same jail. During that period, they also came in touch with another inmate Satinder Singh alias Kala Palehi of Hoshiarpur. When Mattu and Ajaib got out on bail, Kala Palehi contacted them and sent them to Jaisalmer to bring heroin, which was recovered from them. Both went to Jaisalmer on Kala Palehi’s directions to procure heroin from his contact. There are 19 criminal cases registered against Kala Palehi. We are further investigating to identify other people involved in this,” he added.

