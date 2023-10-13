Punjab to conduct polls for five municipal corporations in Nov

The elections to five municipal corporations of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Phagwara will be held in the first fortnight of November. A notification to this effect has been issued by the secretary, local government, Ajoy Sharma in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 7-A of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976. The terms of elected bodies of the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar and Patiala had ended on January 22, Jalandhar on January 24 and Ludhiana on March 26 this year.

The government had in August announced the polls to elect the 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats during the same period. At that time, the local government department said that the schedule for Municipal Corporations elections will be announced after the completion of the delimitation exercise. The terms of elected bodies of the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar and Patiala had ended on January 22, Jalandhar on January 24 and Ludhiana on March 26 this year.

