Punjab to ensure govt jobs for 2,000 persons with disabilities

The Punjab government will fill at least 2,000 vacancies announced in various departments this year with persons with disabilities.

Social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary on Tuesday said the government will ensure that the 4% reservation in place for divyangjans (persons with disabilities or PwDs) is met while filling 50,000 vacancies announced for the year.

Presiding over a meeting of the state advisory board for PwDs at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Chaudhary said the state government has already announced to enhance social security pension for all sections, including PwDs, from ₹750 to ₹1,500, from July 1.

The minister also directed the officials concerned to identify 35 acres of land for a stadium for para players at the earliest so that the construction could start soon. Reviewing the progress of welfare schemes, Chaudhary instructed the officials to ensure provision of disabled-friendly facilities in parks, bus stands and other public places.

Chaudhary asked the officials of education, sports, transport and other departments to regularly review programmes and schemes for PwDs and inform her department immediately.

The departments were also directed to expedite the digitisation of various cards for the disabled, such as Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Card and Job Card. The social security department has so far received 3,54,478 applications for Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card, of which 2,11,848 have been processed.