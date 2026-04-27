...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab to get 4 CBG plants to curb stubble burning

Coming up in Ludhiana, Moga and Hoshiarpur, plants to consume 1.08 lakh tonnes of paddy residue annually

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
Advertisement

As a measure to curb stubble burning and boost clean energy, four compressed biogas (CBG) generation plants are set to be operational in 2026-27 in different districts.

Representational image

According to officials of the Punjab energy development agency (PEDA), once commissioned to full capacity, these upcoming plants will consume 1.08 lakh tonnes of paddy residue annually.

These plants — two in Ludhiana, one each in Moga and Hoshiarpur — will also generate 38 tonnes of CBG per day.

The plants are aimed at checking the burning of kharif crop residue and diverting paddy stubble to generate biogas.

To scale up the waste-to-energy initiative, PEDA has partnered with national Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as GAIL (India) Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

PEDA’s nodal officer for CBG, Amarjot Singh, said that a total of 58 CBG plants have been given sanction, and six plants are already operational.

A second-generation entrepreneur, who is investing in one such CBG project, said that while the potential of waste-to-energy plants to reduce stubble burning and generate renewable energy is significant, unfounded opposition to these projects is a concern.

The current crisis in the Middle East emphasised the requirement for this green energy transition to meet the domestic demand of the CBG. But resistance from pressure groups and panchayats presents a policy challenge for the investors and government,” said the investor, who didn’t wish to be named.

 
stubble burning
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to get 4 CBG plants to curb stubble burning
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to get 4 CBG plants to curb stubble burning
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.