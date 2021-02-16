Punjab to have 9 more fast-track courts under Pocso Act

The Punjab government on Monday decided to set up nine more fast-track courts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and constitute sexual assault response teams in all 27 police districts of the state to deal with cases of sexual attacks on women.

The decisions are in line with recent directives of CM Capt Amarinder Singh for ensuring time-bound investigations in cases of crime against women and children and improving the prosecution rate in such cases.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan in a meeting directed officials to clear the pendency of cases related to women and children between 2016 and 2020 on priority. She also asked officials to lay down SOPs to expedite probe in sexual offences against women and children by specifying the roles and responsibilities of all departments.

Mahajan ordered the constitution of a state-level committee, headed by additional chief secretary (home), to review the monthly progress. She directed the health, police and prosecution departments to appoint a nodal officer for better interdepartmental synergy.

The chief secretary announced that government will recruit additional scientific officers and forensic experts.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said dedicated help desks have already been set up at all police stations.

The Punjab Police will upgrade forensic gadgets, mobiles and IT equipment to deal with online cyber offences against women and children, he added.