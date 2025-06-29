Punjab to have law on harsher punishment for sacrilege: CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government would introduce a legislation to ensure harsher punishment for acts of sacrilege. Chairing a meeting with officers and representatives of the Sarb Dharam Beadbi Roko Kanoon Morcha at his official residence, the CM said, “Punjab is a sacred land of great gurus, saints and seers who have shown the path of mutual love and tolerance. It is a matter of immense pride that Punjab stands as a unique blend of socialism and secularism, as well as an epitome of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood.” The CM said the state government would consult all stakeholders, including religious organisations, in drafting the legislation. (HT Photo)

Mann reiterated that the state government is firmly committed to ensuring exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of sacrilege incidents. He stated the government would consult leading legal experts to ensure that a robust state legislation is enacted, one that prevents offenders from evading strict consequences, including the possibility of capital punishment for such heinous crimes. He expressed concern over existing legal loopholes that allow individuals guilty of such acts to walk free, calling it completely unwarranted and unacceptable.

The CM said the state government would consult all stakeholders, including religious organisations, in drafting the legislation. He highlighted that while the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provides clear provisions regarding religious places, it remains silent on holy granths. However, he said that as the subject falls under the Concurrent List, the state has the authority to enact such legislation, and legal opinions will be sought accordingly. He said that this process will be completed shortly to assuage the sentiments of the general public and very soon a cabinet meeting will be convened on the issue.