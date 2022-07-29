Punjab to hold ‘khed mela’ from Aug 29

Chandigarh : With an aim to identify talent, making conducive environment for sports and increasing health awareness, the sports department is going to organise “Punjab Khed Mela” in which events of 30 sports will be held in under 14 to 60 years veteran group.

The “khed mela” to be held from block to the state level will kick start on the occasion of the National Sports Day on August 29, said sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer after a meeting with all district sports officers at Punjab Bhavan here. He said the department has drawn up the biggest sports programme of its kind so far in which nearly 3 lakh players of Punjab will participate. “The winners of the recognised sports competitions will be able to get grading in their respective sports, while the state level winners will also be given cash prizes worth ₹5 crore and certificates,” he said. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will attend the opening and closing ceremonies.

The minister said six age groups have been included. Apart from the previously held under-14, under-17 and 17 to 25 age groups, there will also be competitions in the 25 to 40 year, 40 to 50 year and 50 to 60 year age groups for the first time. athletics, weightlifting, badminton, cricket, cycling, shooting, archery, bodybuilding, fencing, gymnastics, rowing, football, softball, hockey, netball, handball, kickboxing, judo, archery, kabaddi, gatka, kho-kho, volleyball, lawn tennis, table tennis, boxing, swimming, wrestling and tug of war competitions will be held.

