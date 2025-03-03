Menu Explore
Punjab to hold psychometric tests for Class 10 girls in government schools

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 03, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has allocated over ₹6.56 crore to all districts for conducting the test. This will benefit 93,819 students, with all girls to be covered by March 31, 2025.

Punjab has introduced psychometric tests for Class 10 girls studying in government schools across the state to help them discover their aptitude and abilities so that they could make informed career choices.

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said most students face confusion regarding their career paths after Class 10, which significantly impacts their choice of stream in Class 11. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said most students face confusion regarding their career paths after Class 10, which significantly impacts their choice of stream in Class 11. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To ensure smooth implementation, district-level committees have been formed under the leadership of district education officers (secondary) across the state.

To ensure smooth implementation, district-level committees have been formed under the leadership of district education officers (secondary) across the state.

Bains said most students face confusion regarding their career paths after Class 10, which significantly impacts their choice of stream in Class 11. While private schools often provide career counselling, government school students lack this support, leading them to rely on their peers’ choices. This often results in students selecting streams that may not align with their interests and abilities, ultimately hindering their career prospects. Recognising the importance of this issue, the Bhagwant Mann-led government has introduced psychometric tests to provide government school students with opportunities at par with private school students, said Bains.

