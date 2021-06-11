Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab to include more priority groups in 18-14 age category from June 12

Garg said the state will receive 1,93,380 doses of vaccine from the Centre on Friday. These include 1,56,720 Covishield and 36,660 Covaxin doses.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Already, 5,01,550 persons have been vaccinated out of 5.43 lakh doses procured at a cost of 17.25 crore for the 18-44 age group. (HT PHOTO)

Punjab government is all set to boost its vaccination drive from June 12 for the 18-44 age group by including more categories in the priority groups, said state’s nodal officer for vaccination Vikas Garg.



Priority groups include shopkeepers and their staff, gym owners and their trainers, staff working in the hospitality industry (hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, caterers) including cooks, bearers, industrial workers, rehriwala, street vendors especially those serving food items such as juice, chaat, fruits, delivery boys, LPG distribution boys, bus drivers, conductors, auto/taxi drivers ULB and PRI representative such as mayors, councillors, sarpanches, panches, members of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis and students going abroad.

Already, 5,01,550 persons have been vaccinated out of 5.43 lakh doses procured at a cost of 17.25 crore for the 18-44 age group.

