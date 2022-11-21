Punjab to install 300-MW solar power projects

The Punjab government has decided to install solar power photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 300 MW. The projects comprise 200 MW canal top solar PV power projects and 100 MW floating solar PV power project on reservoirs and lakes.

This decision was taken at a meeting here on Monday which was chaired by new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora.

He said the proposed 200-MW project would be installed in a phased manner under which 50 MW would be installed in the first phase.

Discussing the feasibility, he said the viability gap funding (VGF) has been proposed to be claimed from the Union ministry of finance.