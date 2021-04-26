Punjab to order 30 lakh doses of Covishield for 18-45 age group vaccination

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed the health department to order 30 lakh Covishield doses for vaccination of the 18-45 age group, with directions to use the CM Covid Relief Fund for meeting the vaccine requirements of the poor.

Amarinder asked the department to immediately place the order with the Serum Institute of India so that supplies can start coming in at the earliest. According to the information provided by the central government, the delivery of vaccines for the 18-45 age group is not expected before May 15.

To ensure free vaccination of the poor in government hospitals, Amarinder said in addition to the CM Covid Relief Fund, corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds should also be tapped into. Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) should be asked to support the vaccination of industrial workers covered in the scheme, and the Board for Welfare of Construction Workers for construction labourers, he added.

Reviewing the vaccination strategy, Amarinder requested the expert group led by Dr Gagandeep Kang to submit the plan for prioritisation of 18-45 years group (vulnerable groups in high risk areas – high transmission, high mortality etc including Construction workers and Industrial workers) in its first report by April 29.

The CM made it clear that in pursuing the 18-45 age group vaccination strategy, the state government will not compromise on vaccination of 45-plus age group. “The government will consider approaching Astrazeneca (India) directly to allow Punjab government to avail the lower price of ₹162 per dose available to the global community,” he said.

The state has so far received 29,36,770 doses of Covishield (including 3.5 lakh doses meant for AFMS and central healthcare workers) and 3.34 lakh doses of Covaxin. Out of the available stock of vaccine till April 22, 25.48 lakh doses of Covishield and 2.64 lakh doses of Covaxin had been utilised, leaving the state with only 2.81 lakh doses of Covishield and 27,400 doses of Covaxin, according to an official spokesperson.

The health department had on April 22 written to the Union health ministry seeking additional supply of 10 lakh doses of Covishield to be made available on priority to enable the state to meet its immediate requirement.

