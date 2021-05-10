Punjab to seek more central funds under midday meal scheme

The Punjab government has decided to raise a demand before the Centre for additional funds under the midday meal scheme to feed all students at government and aided schools in the state.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan disclosed this after a meeting of the steering-cum-monitoring committee of the midday meal scheme on Monday.

The additional funds, according to the chief secretary, were needed as the state-run schools registered a sizeable increase in enrolment during the current academic session.

According to Mahajan, the Centre had provided funds for 14.05 lakh students during 2020-21, while in 2021-22, the provision has been made for feeding 15.83 lakh students.

“The number of beneficiary students under the midday meal scheme are presently assessed at 16.91 lakh, which requires additional funds,” she said.

Even as schools were shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has been providing either dry ration or cooked meals to students, and about ₹231 crore were directly transferred to the bank accounts of children towards the cooking cost, said the chief secretary.

Krishan Kumar, secretary, school education, said the entire budget of ₹350 crore allocated under the scheme had been properly utilised. “The food grain was served among 15.83 lakh students of primary and upper primary classes studying at 19,682 government and aided schools in the state,” he said.