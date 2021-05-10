Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab to seek more central funds under midday meal scheme
chandigarh news

Punjab to seek more central funds under midday meal scheme

The additional funds, according to the chief secretary, were needed as the state-run schools registered a sizeable increase in enrolment during the current academic session
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Even as schools were shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has been providing either dry ration or cooked meals to students, and about 231 crore were directly transferred to their bank accounts towards the cooking cost. (Hindustan Times via Getty Images (For representational purpose only))

The Punjab government has decided to raise a demand before the Centre for additional funds under the midday meal scheme to feed all students at government and aided schools in the state.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan disclosed this after a meeting of the steering-cum-monitoring committee of the midday meal scheme on Monday.

The additional funds, according to the chief secretary, were needed as the state-run schools registered a sizeable increase in enrolment during the current academic session.

According to Mahajan, the Centre had provided funds for 14.05 lakh students during 2020-21, while in 2021-22, the provision has been made for feeding 15.83 lakh students.

“The number of beneficiary students under the midday meal scheme are presently assessed at 16.91 lakh, which requires additional funds,” she said.

Even as schools were shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has been providing either dry ration or cooked meals to students, and about 231 crore were directly transferred to the bank accounts of children towards the cooking cost, said the chief secretary.

Krishan Kumar, secretary, school education, said the entire budget of 350 crore allocated under the scheme had been properly utilised. “The food grain was served among 15.83 lakh students of primary and upper primary classes studying at 19,682 government and aided schools in the state,” he said.

The Punjab government has decided to raise a demand before the Centre for additional funds under the midday meal scheme to feed all students at government and aided schools in the state.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan disclosed this after a meeting of the steering-cum-monitoring committee of the midday meal scheme on Monday.

The additional funds, according to the chief secretary, were needed as the state-run schools registered a sizeable increase in enrolment during the current academic session.

According to Mahajan, the Centre had provided funds for 14.05 lakh students during 2020-21, while in 2021-22, the provision has been made for feeding 15.83 lakh students.

“The number of beneficiary students under the midday meal scheme are presently assessed at 16.91 lakh, which requires additional funds,” she said.

Even as schools were shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has been providing either dry ration or cooked meals to students, and about 231 crore were directly transferred to the bank accounts of children towards the cooking cost, said the chief secretary.

Krishan Kumar, secretary, school education, said the entire budget of 350 crore allocated under the scheme had been properly utilised. “The food grain was served among 15.83 lakh students of primary and upper primary classes studying at 19,682 government and aided schools in the state,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP