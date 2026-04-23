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Punjab to set up centre of excellence for basmati: CM

The CM said the initiative was secured during his ongoing visit to the Netherlands and is aimed at strengthening farmers’ incomes while reducing dependence on the wheat-paddy cycle

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that the state will establish a centre of excellence for basmati rice, marking a major push towards crop diversification and sustainable agriculture.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his team take a tour of LT Foods in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (HT)

The CM said the initiative was secured during his ongoing visit to the Netherlands and is aimed at strengthening farmers’ incomes while reducing dependence on the wheat-paddy cycle.

“For the sake of the nation, farmers in Punjab have overexploited the state’s fertile land and water resources, making it essential to shift away from the wheat-paddy cycle,” said Mann.

He added: “For this purpose, a major push is needed to crop diversification in the state adding that Netherlands can help the state in this noble cause.”

During his visit, the CM reviewed best practices in agriculture and industry to benefit Punjab’s farmers, who have played a crucial role in ensuring the country’s food security, according to a press release.

At a facility of LT Foods in Rotterdam, discussions focused on sustainable farming practices and expanding Punjab’s basmati footprint globally. The company, which operates in over 80 countries and works with more than one lakh farmers, agreed to collaborate on the project.

The chief minister also held a high-level meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Finland, Hemant H Kotalwar in Helsinki.

The discussions centred on creating a future-ready ecosystem for Punjab’s youth by leveraging Finland’s world-renowned expertise.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to set up centre of excellence for basmati: CM
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to set up centre of excellence for basmati: CM
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