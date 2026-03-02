Chandigarh, Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday announced comprehensive arrangements, including a permanent all-weather tent city, for the ongoing 'Hola Mohalla' celebrations at Sri Anandpur Sahib. Punjab to set up permanent tent city for green Hola Mohalla at Sri Anandpur Sahib: Bains

Addressing the media here, Bains unveiled a series of initiatives, including a permanent air-conditioned tent city and the observance of a green 'Hola Mohalla' - a Sikh festival.

"The permanent tent city was conceived after the success of a temporary structure last year and a subsequent inspection by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, following which the facility has now been established in the holy city," he added.

"This is a historic moment for Punjab's religious tourism. We are dedicating a permanent, fully air-conditioned tent city to the public today. This facility, the first of its kind in the country, will address the accommodation shortage faced by devotees. It will not only serve pilgrims under the 'Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra' scheme but also provide a fillip to Sri Anandpur Sahib's tourism potential, offering visitors an experience of a lifetime," he said.

Reaffirming the A government's commitment to environmental conservation, Bains announced that this year's 'Hola Mohalla' will be celebrated as 'green' Hola Mohalla'.

He informed that a comprehensive ban has been enforced on single-use plastics, with the Punjab Pollution Control Board bearing the entire cost of providing biodegradable alternatives at all 'langar' establishments.

Bains said, "Given the massive scale of 'langar' serving lakhs of devotees, we have prioritised environmental concerns. Every plate, cup and utensil used will be made of biodegradable, non-plastic material."

He invited devotees to join the celebrations with their families and experience the spiritual grandeur of this historic occasion.

The holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib has been illuminated and decorated.

The revamped 'Panj Piaras Park' reflects the Punjab Government's focus on heritage restoration, while the Bhai Jaita Ji Museum and other historic sites continue to attract visitors with their rich exhibits.

To manage the influx of devotees arriving on tractors and trolleys from across Punjab, the Rupnagar district administration has set up 28 dedicated parking zones along with two specialised trolley cities and designated trolley streets.

These facilities are equipped with bathrooms, CCTV surveillance and LED information screens and have been strategically located to serve different regions.

Devotees from the Majha and Doaba regions will be directed to the trolley city near 'Charan Ganga Stadium', while those from 'Malwa' and the Chandigarh side will be accommodated at the facility in village Jhinjri.

Bains further informed that 100 e-rickshaw shuttle services will operate to ferry devotees to key religious sites such as Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib and Qila Anandgarh Sahib, ensuring seamless movement during the festivities.

He also announced that the evening sky will light up with a grand display of fireworks on March 2 and 3 at Virasat-e-Khalsa, adding further splendour to the Hola Mohalla celebrations.

Detailing the health and security arrangements, Bains said fully equipped ambulances have been stationed at Charan Ganga Stadium and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, while 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' remain operational at every parking lot and major congregation point.

Security measures have been strengthened with a three-layer barricading system along the main procession route near Charan Ganga Stadium to ensure the safety of 'sangat' while providing 'Nihang Singhs' sufficient space to perform their traditional martial displays smoothly, he added.

A network of 20 large LED screens has been installed at key locations to provide real-time information and live broadcasts of the main processions.

