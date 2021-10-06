Punjab transport policy in limbo for three years

Three years after its notification, the state transport policy has been implemented only in bits and pieces in Punjab.

The transport department is now planning to come up with a revised policy after taking feedback from all stakeholders.

The policy notified in 2018 mainly envisaged streamlining of bus operations, of both private and state transport undertakings, and curtailing unhealthy competition that results in speeding and unauthorised stoppages.

Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convener, PRTC-linked trade unions, said the main component of the transport policy was to digitise timetables of private and government buses.

The policy clearly stated that to curb unhealthy competition, which causes discomfort to passengers on board and threatens road safety, a computerised timetable and roster of movement will be introduced within one year.

“Nothing has been done so far in this regard, as private players continue to flout manual time tables, leading to losses to state undertakings,” said Dhaliwal.

Among other key components, the policy stated that public and private operators should install global positioning system (GPS) and radio frequency identification tags in order to enable monitoring of their entry and exit at bus stands, adherence to routes, speed, stoppages and regularity of service.

With an eye on safety and security of passengers, operators were also required to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in buses. Dhaliwal said the transport authorities should conduct a field survey to check the implementation.

Overhaul in the offing

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the newly inducted transport minister, said the policy requires an overhaul, for which he has already instructed senior officials to gather feedback.

“Officials have been instructed to ensure implementation of the timetable and roster at bus stands , while the whole process will be digitised soon,” said Warring.

The minister said the department is also finalising working hours for drivers. “In case of an accident, the driver will have to go through a proper medical process and orientation programme for three months under the revised policy,” he said.