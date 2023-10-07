Punjab: Two ASIs arrested, suspended for harassing woman complainant

Taking stern action against two police personnel for harassing a woman complainant, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal has placed assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) Balbir Singh and Harmeet Singh under suspension after they were booked and arrested.

Two Punjab Police assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) Balbir Singh and Harmeet Singh have been arrested and placed under suspension for harassing a woman complainant. (Representational image)

Soon after receiving the woman’s complaint on Friday, the SSP ordered the registration of the case against the two police personnel under Sections 354A, 166 A, 294, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Payal police station. The two, including Rauni police post in-charge Balbir Singh, were arrested for harassing the woman and passing derogatory remarks about her.

The woman said she had lodged a complaint at Rauni police post following a dispute with her boyfriend. She said both ASIs used to summon her to the police post on the pretext of investigating her complaint. They used to harass her by asking inappropriate questions would make derogatory remarks. Meanwhile, she said, she had reached a compromise with her friend and wished to withdraw the complaint, but the police personnel kept harassing her and forced her to go to the police post.

