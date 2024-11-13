Menu Explore
Punjab: Two cops suspended for thrashing Tarn Taran man

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 13, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Superintendent of police (D) Ajayraj Singh says the cops reached the spot after three villagers complained that Dharampreet was pelting stones at people. “He (Dharampreet) manhandled one of them,” he added.

Two policemen were suspended for allegedly thrashing a man, Dharampreet Singh, who is popular on social media as ‘Mukh Mantri’, in Dinewal village of Tarn Taran district.

A video of the incident has gone viral.
The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media in which both cops were seen beating up Dharampreet “mercilessly” with a stick and “pulling his hair”. Both cops are posted at the Goindwal Sahib police station.

The victim said the incident took place on Monday when he was out to fetch milk. He said a dog barked at him so he tried to fend it away. “Some villagers started quarrelling with me and called the police. The cops thrashed me with sticks in front of villagers and also dragged me, pulling my hair. I kept on apologising but to no avail. They took me to the police station. Later, my father got me released,” he said.

SP (D) Ajayraj Singh said the cops reached the spot after three villagers complained that Dharampreet was pelting stones at people. “He (Dharampreet) manhandled one of them after which he was thrashed as seen in the viral video. Taking action against the cops, we have suspended both,” he added.

