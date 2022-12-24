Punjab: Two Kapurthala cops land in vigilance net for taking 6,500 bribe

Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested sub-inspector (SI) Harpal Singh posted as Kapurthala’s Dhillwan station house officer and his subordinate assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwant Singh for taking a bribe of ₹6,500 and demanding ₹50,000 more.

A vigilance bureau spokesperson said the cops had sought a bribe of ₹6,500 from complainant Iqbal Singh of Pandori Kadd village in Hoshiarpur.

He said the complainant had approached the bureau, accusing the cops of threatening him with implication in a drug-related case and also confiscated his car, Aadhaar card, driving licence and ATM card. They were asking ₹50,000 more to release his vehicle and documents, he added.

The complainant had also lodged a complaint at the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline. The accused police officials had kept his vehicle in their custody for 10 days and released it only after he filed the online complaint, the spokesperson said.

He said the bureau has probed the allegations levelled in the online complaint and arrested the accused police officials after finding them guilty.

The first information report (FIR) against them has been registered sections 389 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau’s police station in Jalandhar.