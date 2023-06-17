Punjab: Two killed as pilot Gypsy of Faridkot MLA’s cavalcade hits bike

Two persons were killed after a pilot Gypsy, part of Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon’s cavalcade, hit their motorbike near Machaki Kalan village on Sadiq road on Friday.

MLA Sekhon was travelling in a vehicle ahead of Gypsy when the incident took place. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Satpal Singh (52) and Nacchatar Singh (54), residents of Jhotiwala village in Faridkot district.

A case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 279, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Faridkot City police station. The accused driver was identified as head constable Angrej Singh.

An official privy to the investigations after the incident said that the deceased were returning to Jhotiwala village after purchasing seeds. “When they were taking a turn towards a link road, the Gypsy hit them from the back. Both sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The driver fled from the spot after the incident,” he added.

Station house officer Amarinder Singh said that the police have started the investigation, and damaged vehicles have been seized.

Kin of victims hold protest

The kin of the victims kept the bodies outside of the police station and held a protest claiming that no one in the cavalcade stopped to help the injured.

The family members alleged ‘Both the deceased had sustained serious injuries. They could have been saved if they had been rushed to a hospital on time.’

“Instead of helping, the persons in the cavalcade fled from the spot,” one of the victim’s kin alleged. The victim’s kin also demanded action against the MLA.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana also alleged that MLA’s convoy sped away instead of helping the victims.

“Instead of taking the injured to the hospital, the convoy sped away. I appeal to the police to give justice to the deceased, otherwise, we will be forced to start an agitation,” he said

Gurdit Sekhon said that when the incident took place his vehicle was at some distance, and he turned back immediately.

“After getting the information, I rushed to the spot immediately. This was an unfortunate incident, and I have promised to provide every possible help to the families of the deceased. Police should do a fair investigation and punish the culprit,” he added.

