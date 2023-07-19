Punjab: Two killed as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Two migrant labourers died after the roof of their rented house collapsed in Ragho Majra area of Patiala on Wednesday. At least three persons were injured in the incident, said officials.

Wrecked remains of the house after its roof collapsed, claiming the lives of two and leaving three critically injured, at Ragho Majra in Patiala on Wednesday. (ANI)

The roof of an old house collapsed in the wee hours. The deceased were identified as Munna Lal and Rama Shankar. The injured persons have been identified as Ganga Ram, Santosh Kumar and Chirnji Lal. Though local residents and rescue workers tried to pull them out, two persons died on the spot.

The Ragho Majra area remains inundated during the rains. It is prone to waterlogging, thus the old house developed cracks and collapsed.

Farmer dies of electrocution

Meanwhile, a farmer died at Fatehgarh Channa villages because of electrocution. He was trying to run his tubewell when he got electrocuted. The police have handed over the body to the kin after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall poured in Patiala and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging in civic areas. The local residents flayed the civic body for not cleaning the drains and sewage system, which led to severe waterlogging in city areas.

