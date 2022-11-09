Punjab: Two killed, one hurt in Phagwara mishap

Two persons were killed and one injured after their SUV lost control on the Phagwara-Chandigarh national highway at Khangura village in Kapurthala on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Arsh Sharma, 25, of Chandigarh, younger son of Devinder Pal, senior staff reporter of Punjabi Tribune, and Shivani Rana, 24, of Anandpur Sahib. The injured woman, Chetna of Mohali, is undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.

Phagwara deputy superintendent of police Jaspreet Singh said Arsh, along with his two female colleagues, was travelling in his Mahindra Thar towards Jalandhar when an animal strayed into his way. Arsh, who was behind the wheel, lost control over the vehicle, which crashed into a road divider before driving into a nearby field, he added.

“Arsh and Shivani died on the spot, while Chetna is still under observation. Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after autopsy at the Phagwara civil hospital,” the DSP said.

Aman Arora, Sukhbir express grief

Punjab information and public relations minister Aman Arora and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal were among those who condoled the death of Arsh.

In a press release, Arora prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

“Deeply pained to know about the untimely demise of Arsh Sharma, younger son of my friend and senior journalist Davinder Pal, in a tragic road accident near Phagwara. Heartfelt condolences to Davinder and family (sic),” Sukhbir tweeted.

Principal secretary, information and public relations, Rahul Bhandari and director, Sonali Giri also expressed deep sorrow.

Hoshiarpur councillor dies in accident

Hoshiarpur ward number 7 councillor Paramjit Kaur, 43, died while her husband sustained injuries when their two-wheeler skidded off the road near Lachowal village on Tuesday.

Her husband Suresh Kumar is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where doctors termed the nature of his injuries critical.

(With inputs from HTC in Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur)