Punjab: Two pistols dropped by Pakistani drone recovered from school in Tarn Taran

Two Glock pistols suspected to be airdropped by a Pakistani drone were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, said a BSF official.

The Border Security Force recovered two Glock pistols, made in Austria, from a school in the border village of Khalra in Tarn Taran district on Saturday. (Representational photo)

Acting on specific inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered a China-made drone from a field in Khalra village in Tarn Taran district on Friday, the official said.

During further search on Saturday, the BSF recovered two Glock pistols from the premises of a government school in Khalra.

The official said that the weapons, which were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, were made in Austria.

“After the recovery of a Pakistani drone at Khalra village, a massive search operation was launched by the BSF troops in the vicinity, resulting in the successful recovery of two pistols (Glock - Made in Austria). @BSF_Punjab tails and tracks all drone intrusions. It is due to these efforts that such important recoveries are made after the sincere and tireless efforts of troops on the ground,” the BSF said in a post on X.

