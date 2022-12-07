Punjab: Two school-going siblings crushed to death after truck hits motorcycle in Muktsar

Two school-going siblings were crushed to death and their younger brother was seriously injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Muktsar district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Gursewak Singh, 15, and Prabhjot Kaur, 12. Their eight-year-old brother Navtej Singh suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Bathinda.

Deputy superintendent of police (investigation) Rajesh Snehi Batta said Gursewak was driving the motorcycle to school when the collision occurred on the Muktsar-Jalalabad road.

Preliminary investigation shows the truck driver was speeding, the DSP said.

The driver abandoned the truck and fled after the accident. Efforts are on to catch him.

The children were residents of Kabarwala village and students of a private school in Muktsar. All three suffered severe head injuries.