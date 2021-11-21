Punjab: Two senior forest officials’ transfer stayed

The transfer of two senior forest department officials effected by the Punjab government on November 12 has been stayed. The high court has stayed the transfer of Punjab Forest Service (PFS) officer Khushwinder Singh, while Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stalled the order to shift Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Surjit Singh Sahota.

The petitioners had alleged favouritism and violation of service rules. In Sahota’s case, it was argued before the CAT that he was transferred from Amritsar to Phillaur even has his retirement date is less than six months away in May 2022. He was transferred to home district, which is not permissible under the service rules, his lawyer KS Dadwal said. The CAT has allowed him to work from Amritsar till further orders.

In Khushwinder Singh’s case, the high court was told that he upon transfer joined in Sangrur in April but was transferred to Patiala again on November 12 even as he due for retirement in March 2022. The court has allowed him to work from Sangrur till further orders.

