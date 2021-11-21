Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Two senior forest officials’ transfer stayed
chandigarh news

Punjab: Two senior forest officials’ transfer stayed

The high court has stayed the transfer of Punjab Forest Service (PFS) officer Khushwinder Singh, while Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stalled the order to shift Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Surjit Singh Sahota
The petitioner forest officials had alleged favouritism and violation of service rules by the Punjab government in their transfer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The transfer of two senior forest department officials effected by the Punjab government on November 12 has been stayed. The high court has stayed the transfer of Punjab Forest Service (PFS) officer Khushwinder Singh, while Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stalled the order to shift Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Surjit Singh Sahota.

The petitioners had alleged favouritism and violation of service rules. In Sahota’s case, it was argued before the CAT that he was transferred from Amritsar to Phillaur even has his retirement date is less than six months away in May 2022. He was transferred to home district, which is not permissible under the service rules, his lawyer KS Dadwal said. The CAT has allowed him to work from Amritsar till further orders.

In Khushwinder Singh’s case, the high court was told that he upon transfer joined in Sangrur in April but was transferred to Patiala again on November 12 even as he due for retirement in March 2022. The court has allowed him to work from Sangrur till further orders.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP