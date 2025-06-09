Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Punjab: Two workers killed in paint unit fire in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 09, 2025 08:26 AM IST

According to local residents, the fire reportedly started around 10am, with 2-3 loud blasts heard from inside the building

Two persons were killed and one injured after a fire broke out at a small paint factory in the Anngarh area of the city on Sunday morning.

Firefighter dousing flames at the paint factory in the Anngarh area, Amritsar, on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
According to local residents, the fire reportedly started around 10am, with 2-3 loud blasts heard from inside the building.

Police said initial assessment suggested that a short circuit triggered the fire, which intensified due to the presence of highly flammable chemicals, including thinner stored on the premises.

Police suspect that the factory had been operating illegally in a residential building. Six workers were present at the factory at the time of the incident.

Additional deputy commissioner Amit Sarin said, “Two persons died on the spot, while others were rescued, including one who sustained injuries. Five fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.”

The deceased have been identified as Shami, 60, a resident of Chheharta, and Kishan, 50, from a locality near the bus stand. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police said an investigation is underway.

