Punjab: Under pressure, Mann govt denotifies land-pooling policy

Amid stiff opposition from political parties and farmer bodies, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Monday denotified the controversial land-pooling policy. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government had been facing flak from Opposition parties and various farmer bodies, which dubbed the policy a “looting” scheme aimed at “robbing” farmers of their land.

“The government hereby withdraws the land-pooling policy dated May 14 and its subsequent amendments,” read a release by principal secretary, housing (Vikas Garg). “Consequently, all actions, like letters of intent issued, registration done, or any other action taken thereunder shall be reversed henceforth,” it added.

Although the government had been vehemently defending the policy, saying it aimed at giving “planned urban development” a big push, the Punjab and Haryana high court, a few days ago, ordered an interim stay on its implementation for four weeks.

“The AAP has been a farmer-friendly party from the very beginning. The land-pooling policy was brought for the benefit of farmers, but they did not support it. Therefore, it has been withdrawn without any delay,” said finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The state government had planned to acquire around 65,000 acres of land in 164 villages, including in Ludhiana, to develop residential and industrial zones. According to the policy, a land owner was to be given a 1,000 square yard residential plot and a 200 square yard commercial plot in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land.

The Mann government, however, had been facing flak from Opposition parties and various farmer bodies, which dubbed the policy a “looting” scheme aimed at “robbing” farmers of their land. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP and the Congress, among others, had held multiple protests against the policy while various farmer bodies, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, had also planned demonstrations and protests.

The AAP had hit out at Opposition leaders for spreading “propaganda” against the state government’s policy, with party leaders describing it as “farmer-friendly”.

On August 7, the high court, while ordering an interim stay on the policy, had held that it appears to have been notified in haste and concerns, including social impact assessment and environmental impact assessment, should have been addressed before its notification.

Last week, CM Mann had announced that his government would reach out to people and farmers over the land-pooling policy. Reacting to CM’s statement, leaders of farmer unions had categorically said that scrapping the policy was the only solution.

Opposition parties and farmer bodies described the scrapping of the policy as victory of Punjabis. “The recall of the policy clearly shows that people of Punjab are aware of their rights and government has to bow before their might,” they said.