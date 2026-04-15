Punjab unlikely to extend Amritpal’s NSA detention

The Punjab government is unlikely to extend the detention of radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and may arrest him in connection with the February 2023 Ajnala police station attack, according to people familiar with the matter. Amritpal’s detention ends on April 22. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh (PTI)

“The decision to revoke the NSA against Amritpal is almost final. However, he won’t be released and will remain in Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail, where he has been held since April 2023,” a senior government functionary privy to the development said.

Hardliner Amritpal was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, two months after an attack at the Ajnala police station. In that attack, he and his supporters, some brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with cops to secure the release of his aide.

The radical Sikh leader won the Khadoor Sahib seat with 1.9 lakh votes as an Independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was administered the oath of office on July 5, 2024, the lone occasion he attended Parliament. Amritpal has twice moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking parole to attend Parliament sessions. However, his pleas were rejected as the state cited serious law and order concerns.

The Punjab home department on Monday wrote a letter to the central government, seeking intervention to keep Amritpal in Assam jail even after his NSA detention ends, citing security and law and order concerns.

“All stakeholders, including state and central agencies, have closely assessed the current law and order situation in the state, following which a go-ahead has been given to not extend the detention. However, a last-minute change cannot be ruled out,” said a senior government functionary.

“If all goes as per plan, Punjab Police will arrest Amritpal in an FIR related to the attack on Ajnala police station, in which he is the main accused along with other associates. A police team has been tasked with visiting Dibrugarh Jail to complete the formalities required to arrest him,” said an official, pleading anonymity.

The Ajnala case trial has not started due to Amritpal’s detention under the NSA. Charges have been framed against 41 persons, including Amritpal, under multiple sections of the IPC—307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on public servant), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duties), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (causing hurt to a public servant), 333 (causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence)—along with Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Nine of Amritpal’s aides were brought back to Punjab last year after the government decided not to extend their NSA detention, and they are now in the state police custody.

Apart from Papalpreet, a key associate and media adviser who was recently brought back, the others include Kulwant Singh Rauke, Harjeet Singh Chacha, Gurinder Pal Singh alias Guri, Gurmeet Singh Bukanwala, Bhagwant Singh, Daljit Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh and Varinder Singh alias Fauji. They are currently lodged in different jails across Punjab.