Punjab: Unvaccinated govt staff to be sent on forced leave

Punjab government employees who have not taken even the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, for any reason other than medical, will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.

The state government made this announcement on Friday while extending the existing pandemic-related restrictions till September 30 in view of the upcoming festival season.

At a high-level virtual Covid-19 review meeting, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that vaccine effectiveness is evident from the data being analysed.

“Special efforts are taken to reach out to government employees, and those who continue to avoid getting vaccinated will now be asked to go on leave till they get the first dose,” he said, adding that the strong measure is being taken to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay the price for continued hesitancy among others.

The Punjab government has also allowed teaching and non-teaching school staff who have taken at least one dose of vaccine more than four weeks ago to resume duties, subject to submission of a weekly RT-PCR negative test report. However, all those with co-morbidities will be allowed to return once they are fully vaccinated.

Health minister Balbir Sidhu suggested that the gap for the second dose be reduced for the school staff to 28 days. However, chief secretary Vini Mahajan informed the meeting that the Centre had rejected the state’s request.

Citing the latest sero-survey, the chief minister revealed that for children in the age group of 6-17 years, the positivity was at 60%, and it was higher in the age bracket of 14-17 years. “Covid-19 has spread equally across gender and place of residence, as per the survey, which has confirmed that our children, even though affected by Covid-19, have remained largely safe from serious disease,” said the chief minister.

The social security department has been asked to prepare to open anganwadi centres within this month, making Punjab the first state to do so. “The opening of these centres will be subject to the vaccination of staff members and other guidelines to be worked out jointly with the health department,” said the chief minister.

Curbs extended till Sept 30; cap of 300 on all gatherings

In view of the upcoming festival season, the chief minister also ordered extension of the existing Covid-19 restrictions till September 30, and imposed a cap of 300 attendees on all gatherings, including political.

While ordering strict enforcement of wearing of masks and social distancing, he also made it mandatory for organisers, including political parties, to ensure that participants, management and staff at food and other stalls at festival-related events are fully vaccinated or at least have had a single dose.

Calling for continued vigil in the light of festivals, the chief minister urged all political parties to lead by example, while directing the director general of police to ensure compliance of restrictions by all. He also directed the chief secretary to make joint squads of administration and police in each district to ensure compliance at restaurants, marriage palaces and other such places.

The health department was directed to ensure the vaccination (at least one dose) of the staff at sweet shops, kiosks and dhabas. The state has already vaccinated more than 57% of the eligible population, with the first dose administered to 1.18 crore and second to 37.81 lakh people. The chief minister also ordered an increase in daily testing from 45,000 to 50,000 as part of preparations for the possible third wave.