The Punjab government has requested the Union ministry of education to extend the cutoff date for colleges to apply for BBA and BCA courses under the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) till March 31, 2025. Punjab urges central ministry to extend cutoff date for colleges to apply to AICTE norms

In a letter to the central ministry, the higher education department of the state government has requested that the colleges affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, running BBA, BCA and other professional courses must be given one year time to apply to All India Council of Technical Education and the last date to apply and adhere to norms of AICTE should be extended.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier Dr Anshu Kataria, president, Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) and All India and Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) had also urged AICTE that since the AICTE Act was passed, BBA, BCA and BMS were not its part. “After almost 4 decades, suddenly bringing BBA BCA Colleges under its ambit is shocking,” he said in a statement. The affiliated colleges have also expressed concern that any move to de-recognise these courses will affect the implementation of NEP 2020 to ensure a multidisciplinary aspect in the education system.