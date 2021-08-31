Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: Varsity, college teachers to intensify protest
chandigarh news

Punjab: Varsity, college teachers to intensify protest

The federation is demanding immediate implementation of 7th UGC pay scale by Punjab government and withdrawal of decision to delink pay scale of teachers from it
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations held a meeting on Monday. (HT FILE PHOTO/FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO) has decided to intensify protests in the coming days regarding their demand for immediate implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales.

PFUCTO, which is a federation of several teachers’ bodies including Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), in its meeting on Monday decided to cease work on September 3 by going on a mass casual leave and holding a protest rally in Sector 25, Chandigarh. They have also decided to hold continuous protests from September 5 onwards.

“A fast programme will start on Teachers’ Day at Panjab University. Thereafter, teachers will protest daily for two hours by boycotting classes/holding dharnas, etc. However, in the interest of the students the admission work will not be interrupted,” said PFUCTO in a statement.

The federation is demanding the immediate implementation of the 7th UGC pay scale by the Punjab government and to withdraw the decision of delinking the pay scale of teachers from the UGC pay scale.

