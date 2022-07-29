Punjab VB arrests two cooperative bank officers for embezzling ₹1.24 crore
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Friday arrested assistant manager Bikramjit Singh and senior manager Ashok Singh Mann for defrauding the Central Cooperative Bank, Rupnagar, of ₹1.24 crore.
Stating this in Chandigarh, a State Vigilance Bureau (VB) spokesperson said during the investigation of a complaint it was found that Bikramjit Singh has misappropriated the money by misusing account IDs, passwords and details of other employees and bank managers during his posting in the bank from 2011-16.
The accused manager was deputed in the clearance/draft amount transfer of inward checks from banks and reconciliation of the current account of the state cooperative bank.
He alleged that the accused had misused his official position and transferred the embezzled money into the accounts of his family and relatives and a total of ₹1,24,46,547 was usurped in such accounts.
He said Bikramjit Singh was also held guilty in an internal investigation done by the cooperative bank two years ago.
Bikramjit Singh used the ID and passwords of senior manager Ashok Singh Mann besides other employees from 2011-16.
During the probe, it came to light that the accused had mostly been using password and IDs of Ashok Singh Mann but he never complained to the bank and higher authorities. Hence, he was also booked in this case for his connivance in committing the fraud.
A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 420, 409, 120-B of the IPC against both the accused at the VB police station in Ludhiana.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
