Punjab: VB books retd ASI on graft charges

The vigilance bureau on Monday booked a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Piara Singh on bribery charges. The VB is conducting raids to arrest the accused. (Shutterstock)

A VB spokesperson said the case was registered against Piara Singh on the basis of a complaint lodged by Viru Singh, a resident of Mandi Ladhuka in Fazilka district, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line portal.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

According to Viru, he had filed a complaint against a person in the Fazilka Sadar police station and ASI Piara Singh was the investigating officer in the case. He alleged that the ASI demanded ₹2,500 and ₹2,000 from him in February to present a supplementary chargesheet in the court pertaining to the case. The complainant had recorded his conversation with the ASI and submitted it to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson said during the investigation, it was proved that Piara Singh had demanded and accepted bribe from the complainant. Subsequently, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the VB police station, Ferozepur range. The VB is conducting raids to arrest the accused.

.