Punjab: VB files chargesheet against Majithia aide

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a Mohali court against liquor contractor Harpreet Singh Gulati, a close aide of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, in a disproportionate assets case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 31. The vigilance bureau has maintained that Gulati played a role in facilitating transactions linked to the case. (HT file)

According to people privy to the development, the chargesheet records the alleged financial dealings between Gulati and Majithia. The vigilance bureau has maintained that Gulati played a role in facilitating transactions linked to the case.

The vigilance bureau filed the chargesheet running into over 11,000 pages in the case. The probe focuses on the alleged accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income and the role of associates in facilitating financial transactions.

The agency had earlier arrested Gulati during the investigation. The CB has alleged that Gulati acted as an intermediary between Majithia and liquor firms Akash Spirits, UV Enterprises, and AD Enterprises. Investigators have claimed that Gulati helped route funds between these firms and Majithia, which were not reflected in the former minister’s declared income.

The agency had also alleged that Gulati assisted Majithia in acquiring properties in Shimla and Delhi using funds that were not accounted for in his known sources of income. These transactions form part of the material relied upon by the vigilance bureau in the DA case.

Majithia was arrested on June 25, 2025, at his residence in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case. He remains one of the principal accused in the matter.