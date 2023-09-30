Following a look-out circular, Punjab Vigilance teams raided several locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on Friday in search of former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who is accused of corruption in the purchase of two plots in Model Town phase-1, Bathinda.

Punjab VB intensifies search for Manpreet Badal in corruption case

The raids follow a lookout circular issued by the court against Manpreet Badal. Police fear that the finance minister of the previous Congress government who has since joined the BJP, could have fled abroad.

The VB team reached Shimla and searched locations in the town and its surroundings. It gathered documents related to land owned by Manpreet Badal’s relatives. The search began at Khallini after which it was expanded to Chail, Koti, Fagu, and Dil Shant Estate, Bharari. The VB examined records related to properties owned by people from Punjab.

Though Badal filed a bail plea on September 26, he withdrew it after the vigilance department registered the FIR against him under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides the Information Technology Act.

Besides him, cases have been registered against four other individuals. The VB has arrested three accused, namely Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, and Vikas Arora, all residents of Bathinda.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Saroop Chand Singla, a former MLA of Bathinda, against Manpreet Badal and the others.

