Punjab: VB nabs constable taking 30,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jan 23, 2025 06:10 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said the action was taken following a complaint lodged by Nangal resident Hardeep Kaur who alleged that the accused had demanded ₹1 lakh on behalf of station house officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh Malhi for clearing her brother's name in a narcotics case in which he had been arrested.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a Punjab Police constable, Kindar Singh, posted at Garhshankar police station for allegedly taking 30,000 bribe.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a Punjab Police constable, Kindar Singh, posted at Garhshankar police station for allegedly taking ₹30,000 bribe. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a Punjab Police constable, Kindar Singh, posted at Garhshankar police station for allegedly taking 30,000 bribe. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

A VB spokesperson said the action was taken following a complaint lodged by Nangal resident Hardeep Kaur who alleged that the accused had demanded 1 lakh on behalf of station house officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh Malhi for clearing her brother’s name in a narcotics case in which he had been arrested. She told the VB that the said constable demanded 50,000.

After a preliminary inquiry, the VB team from Hoshiarpur unit laid a trap and nabbed the constable red-handed while taking 30,000 from the complainant. The SHO managed to give the VB team the slip, the spokesperson said.

“A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range. The arrested constable will be produced in the court on Thursday,” the spokesperson added.

