Punjab: VB raids residences of Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora’s relatives in corruption case

Intensifying the probe against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora in a corruption and extortion case, the vigilance bureau (VB) conducted raids at the residences of his close relatives in Jalandhar on Monday. Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora was taken to his relatives’ house for the searches on Monday. (HT Photo)

Arora, the MLA of Jalandhar Central, was arrested on May 23 for allegedly running an extortion racket in connivance with assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht, who was posted at Jalandhar municipal corporation.

The MLA is in vigilance custody till May 28, while ATP Vashisht was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

On Monday, the VB took Arora to the residences of his close relatives, including his daughter’s father-in-law, Raju Madaan, for searches. The bureau has also summoned police officials posted in Arora’s segment for further questioning in the matter.

A VB official said, “During his questioning, the names of his close relatives and personal staff surfaced. We are investigating their roles, besides questioning the cops posted in his constituency since April 2022.”

Earlier on Sunday night, the MLA was taken to the Jalandhar civil hospital twice after he complained of severe pain due to gallstones. Doctors prescribed him antibiotics.

As per information, Arora, in connivance with ATP Vashisht, used to identify constructed or under-construction buildings, both commercial and residential, and serve them notices for alleged violations. When the building owners or their representatives approached the official concerned, he would direct them to the MLA. The MLA would then settle the matter after taking bribe, the VB stated. During the seven-hour long raid at his residence on May 23, the VB had confiscated several incriminating documents, ₹6 lakh cash and gold ornaments weighing 1.2kg.

Arora had been on the agency’s radar for the past three to four months after several complaints were received against him at the government and party-level. Arora’s security was withdrawn by the state government last week.