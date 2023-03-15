Punjab VB summons ex-Congress MLA Goldy in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned yet another former Congress MLA, Dalvir Singh Goldy, on Thursday for having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

(HT file photo)

Sangrur vigilance DSP Parmindar Singh said on Wednesday that an inquiry against the former Dhuri MLA had found irregularities. “Goldy has been summoned to the bureau’s Sangrur office, where we will seek a justification from him pertaining to the allegations , on Thursday,” the DSP said, adding, “The inquiry was initiated a month ago. We are probing developments work carried out in the constituency during his tenure as MLA.”

When contacted, Goldy said, “The government is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition. I had raised a voice against the state government as no development has been carried out in Dhuri since the Aam Aadmi Party took over. However, I have nothing to hide and will appear before the vigilance bureau on Thursday.”

Ten former ministers of the Congress, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Brahm Mohindra, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sham Sunder Arora, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, OP Soni and Sangat Singh Gilzian, are also facing VB probes for corruption.

Besides Goldy, the VB is conducting probes against four former Congress MLAs.

Goldy was elected MLA in 2017 but lost to AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, who went on to become the chief minister, last year. In June 2022, the Congress fielded Goldy as its candidate for the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection but he remained at the third position. Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) won the bypoll.

Despite the defeat, Goldy was appointed Sangrur district unit chief.

Officials said the VB acted on a complaint of irregularities in the allocation of development works in Dhuri during the five-year Congress rule besides assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

