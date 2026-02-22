Punjab: Verbal volleys fly as Khangura, Mustafa target each other

Factionalism within the Punjab Congress once again came to the fore with former MLA Jassi Khangura lodging a formal complaint against Mohammad Mustafa with state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, alleging that the former director general of police made ‘false and derogatory remarks about him. In his complaint, Khangura said that he had been politically active in the Amargarh constituency for the past 18 months with the consent of the party leadership.

Mustafa joined the Congress in 2021 after retiring.

The fresh spat has again brought the internal fissures within Punjab Congress in focus despite the party’s attempt to project a united face in the run-up to next year’s state assembly polls.

“A meeting was recently convened at the residence of Nishat Akhtar, the newly appointed District Congress Committee president in Malerkotla, which he could not attend due to his father’s illness and instead deputed his personal assistant. The meeting was effectively addressed by Mustafa, who allegedly accused him of meeting Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek a ticket and even claimed to have verified this personally,” Khangura alleged, adding that Mustafa further remarked that no party-related information could be shared with him until he clarified whether he was joining the Akalis.

Calling the allegations “fabricated and malicious,” Khangura said he had no intention of joining the Shiromani Akali Dal and had only exchanged courtesies with Sukhbir during a condolence visit of a common relative.

Claimed that Mustafa had a “habit of making false statements”, Khangura warned that such remarks were aimed at damaging his standing within the party.

Mustafa dismissed the charges.

“I do not wish to reply to a person who is not loyal to the Congress,” he said, adding that Khangura is a ‘party hopper.’

Mustafa pointed out that Khangura had earlier joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for political gains before returning to the Congress. I didn’t make any derogatory comments or misbehave during the meeting,” he added.