Punjab: Vigilance arrests clerk for accepting bribe in Ferozepur

Punjab vigilance bureau during its anti-corruption campaign on Tuesday, has registered a corruption case against Sukhwinder Singh, clerk, posted in District Education Officer (Secondary), Fazilka, for accepting bribe of ₹2,000.

A spokesman of vigilance bureau (VB) said that the accused Sukhwinder Singh has been booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act after the investigation report prepared on the basis of a complaint lodged by a complainant Ankur Goyal of New Abadi Abohar, Fazilka district on State Anti-Corruption Helpline. In this regard a FIR has been registered at VB Police Station Ferozpur.

Revealing the details, he informed that the complainant has alleged in his online complaint that his grandmother Shakuntala Devi had retired from the education department as a peon but her pension has not been issued so far by the department despite the order of the High Court. In this regard the said clerk Sukhwinder Singh has demanded ₹2,000 regarding approval of pension case. After this the complainant recorded the entire conversation on the phone and paid the bribe amount on Google Pay on the mobile number of the said accused.