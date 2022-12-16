Punjab: Vigilance bureau arrests ASI for taking 5,000 bribe

Punjab vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Lakhwinder Singh, posted at Bholath police station in Kapurthala district for taking ₹5,000 as bribe.

A vigilance bureau spokesperson said the action against ASI was taken after investigation of a complaint lodged at the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Avtar Singh of Akala village had alleged that the cop sought ₹5,000 from him to act on a complaint lodged at the police station pertaining to his son.

The ASI was demanding money to register an FIR and the complainant had recorded their conversation in this regard, the spokesperson added.