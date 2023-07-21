Vigilance nabs cop for accepting 30K bribe in Jalandhar

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ram Prakash posted at Patara police station in Jalandhar district for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. A case under Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused ASI. (Representational Photo)

The VB spokesperson stated that the accused ASI has been arrested on the complaint of Jasvir Singh Judge, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar of Kaki village. He runs a dairy farm at Kangniwal village.

He said that the complainant lodged a complaint against one Gurpreet Singh and others at Patara police station on May 13, 2022 saying the other party was pressurising him for settlement in a case. The VB said Gurpreet Singh and his brother Amanpreet Singh thrashed Jasvir at his dairy farm on last year. After that, Gurpreet Singh had managed to register a fake FIR against Jasvir Singh and his son Jastej Singh at Patara police station.

The complainant’s father Karnail Singh submitted an application at the office of SSP Jalandhar (Rural) and Human Rights Commission, Chandigarh against the illegal case registered against his grandson Jastej Singh. On this application, an inquiry into the FIR was marked to ASI Ram Prakash for investigation. The accused ASI demanded ₹2 lakh to withdraw Jastej’s name from the FIR and on his repeated requests. He agreed to take ₹30,000 for the same. A a team of VB Jalandhar laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses. A case under Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused ASI.