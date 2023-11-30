Punjab vigilance bureau arrests patwari for taking 25,000 bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed a revenue patwari, Narjeet Singh, posted at revenue halqa Sham Churasi for accepting a bribe of ₹25,000.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered

A spokesperson of the VB said the action was taken on the complaint of Baldev Singh, a resident of Kadiana village.

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the said patwari had demanded ₹30,000 in lieu of transfer and mutation of his land and the deal had been struck at ₹25,000.

After investigating the allegations, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested in the presence of official witnesses. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.