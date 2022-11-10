Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests registry clerk

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a registry clerk, Gurmeet Kaur, posted at tehsil office Zirakpur, SAS Nagar, in a bribery case. Disclosing this here, a spokesperson of the VB said this case has been registered on a complainant filed by Harsimran Singh of Adda Jhungian village, Derabassi, against Kaur on the chief minister anti-corruption helpline. He said during the investigation of this complaint and the evidence in this regard, it was found that the registry clerk has received ₹20,000 from the complainant to register his power of attorney.

Matru Vandana Yojana: ₹10 cr distributed to beneficiaries

Chandigarh : The Punjab government has distributed ₹10.40 crore to pregnant women and lactating mothers to improve nutrition and health status under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. Minister of social security, women and child development Baljit Kaur said under the scheme, there are a total of 60,912 women beneficiaries in the state and ₹10.40 crore have been distributed so far and the state government has reserved a budget of ₹36.60 crore for this scheme.

RGNUL student wins 1st prize in essay contest

Patiala Pravertna Sulakshya, a student of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), won the first prize for essay titled “An IPR-Kajal for dupes’ evil eye? exploring the ‘space’ for makeup dupes in the Indian IP framework” in the third Shamnad Basheer Essay Competition, 2022, on intellectual property law. The essay is about the challenges and opportunities presented by ‘dupes’, as distinguished from counterfeits in the fashion industry. It details the standard IP tools of patents, copyrights and trademarks, noting the gaps in the Indian context, vis-a-vis dupes.

DLSA holds awareness-cum-service camp

Hoshiarpur : The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised an awareness-cum-service camp at Mount Carmel School, Kakkon, on Wednesday in which 1,700 availed services of various departments. Various banks waived loans worth ₹1.15 crore of 50 loaners. Six youth were handed over job certificates by the employment office. A free diabetic testing camp was also organised on the occasion.

BFGI holds Entrepreneurship Day

Bathinda: The Baba Farid Group of Institutions (BFGI) in collaboration with Innovation Mission Punjab and Startup Punjab organised Entrepreneurship Day. Showkat Ahmad Parray, deputy commissioner, Bathinda, was the chief guest. He told the students how the district administration helped budding entrepreneurs. On this occasion, winning students who presented innovative ideas were given prizes.

