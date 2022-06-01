Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Vigilance Bureau books assistant lineman for taking bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a bribery case against an assistant lineman (ALM) of the PSPCL posted at Jalandhar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for taking a bribe of ₹75,000
An official spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said a bribery case has been registered against Amrit Lal Modi, ALM, posted at the PSPCL office. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a bribery case against an assistant lineman (ALM) of the PSPCL posted at Jalandhar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for taking a bribe of 75,000. An official spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau said a bribery case has been registered against Amrit Lal Modi, ALM, posted at the PSPCL office, Barring village, Jalandhar district on the complaint of Balveer Kaur of Tallan village, Jalandhar. The spokesperson said during the investigation, the allegations were proved to be true and the accused confessed to the crime.

