Punjab Vigilance Bureau books assistant lineman for taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a bribery case against an assistant lineman (ALM) of the PSPCL posted at Jalandhar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for taking a bribe of ₹75,000. An official spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau said a bribery case has been registered against Amrit Lal Modi, ALM, posted at the PSPCL office, Barring village, Jalandhar district on the complaint of Balveer Kaur of Tallan village, Jalandhar. The spokesperson said during the investigation, the allegations were proved to be true and the accused confessed to the crime.

