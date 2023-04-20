Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance books patwari, aide for taking 7,000 bribe

Punjab vigilance books patwari, aide for taking 7,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the case has been registered against both accused on the complaint of Sarbjit Bhatia of Nandpur village, Sahnewal tehsil. The complainant alleged that the patwari and his aide were demanding ₹20,000

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a case against a patwari, Amanpreet Singh, posted at revenue Dharour in Sahnewal tehsil of Ludhiana district, and his private associate Inderjit Singh for accepting a bribe of 7,000. Inderjit Singh was nabbed red-handed while taking the bribe money.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a case against a patwari, Amanpreet Singh, posted at revenue Dharour in Sahnewal tehsil of Ludhiana district, and his aide Inderjit Singh for accepting a bribe of 7,000. Inderjit Singh was nabbed red-handed while taking the bribe money. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the case has been registered against both accused on the complaint of Sarbjit Bhatia of Nandpur village, Sahnewal tehsil. The complainant alleged that the patwari and his private associate were demanding 20,000 for issuing a report pertaining to his colony so as to get a change of land use (CLU) certificate and no objection certificate from the department. He said the deal was struck at 12,000. He had already paid 5,000 to the accused who had been demanding the remaining amount, it was stated.

After verifying the information, a VB team from the Ludhiana range laid a trap and Inderjit was arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of 7,000 as the second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The accused patwari was not found in his office and would be arrested soon as teams have been dispatched.

The police spokesperson said a case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC has been registered against both the accused at the VB, police station Ludhiana range. The arrested accused would be produced in court on Thursday and further investigation was under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amanpreet singh bribe case complaint court deal department inderjit singh ipc ludhiana district patwari police station prevention of corruption act spot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP