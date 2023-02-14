Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance nabs clerk for accepting 10,000 bribe

Published on Feb 14, 2023 07:55 PM IST

The Vigilance Bureau, Ferozepur on Tuesday nabbed a bill clerk, Rohit Sachdeva, posted in the office of sub-divisional magistrate, Abohar, red handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the clerk was demanding a bribe of 10,000 for clearance of bills pertaining to his firm. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A spokesperson of VB said the accused clerk was arrested on the complaint of Gaurav Nagpal, resident of Fazilka.

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the clerk was demanding a bribe of 10,000 for clearance of bills pertaining to his firm, said the official. He added that the accused bill clerk has already taken 10,000 in two installments.

After verifying this complaint, a VB team from Ferozepur range laid a trap and the accused clerk was caught red handed accepting a bribe of 10,000 as third installment and tainted money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses.

The official said that a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police Ferozepur and further investigation was under progress.

